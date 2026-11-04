US Midterms: Roy Cooper wins North Carolina 2026 Senate election, flipping seat for Democrats

Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): North Carolina’s high-stakes political landscape witnessed a dramatic shift as former Governor Roy Cooper captured a crucial legislative pickup, flipping the state's open Senate seat to the Democratic Party, according to projections from the Fox News Decision Desk.

Cooper triumphed over former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley, a close ally of President Donald Trump, following an intense, high-spending electoral showdown to succeed departing Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

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Securing this traditionally Republican-held territory within the vital southeastern battleground provides a major psychological and numerical lift for the Democrats as the party fights to recapture the Senate majority during the midterm elections.

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The legislative victory represents Cooper's seventh consecutive statewide electoral triumph, building upon his past success in winning four separate campaigns for attorney general, followed by two terms leading the executive branch as governor.

His enduring and substantial lead over Whatley in public opinion surveys prompted prominent Republican-aligned external organisations to halt advertising and outreach expenditures in the North Carolina contest weeks prior, signalling that party strategists no longer perceived a viable path to success.

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During a campaign rally held earlier in the state aimed at resuscitating Whatley's candidacy, Trump appeared to acknowledge the bleak outlook by telling the assembled audience that Cooper is "going to become your senator... It’s crazy, you’re going to send him to Washington to represent you."

Cooper, marking the first Democratic victory in a North Carolina Senate race in nearly two decades, campaigned on a pledge to operate as a "strong, independent senator" committed to cooperating with Trump when possible while opposing him when necessary.

He centred his platform heavily on cost-of-living pressures and healthcare concerns.

Expanding across the wider electoral map, Democrat James Talarico has registered a significant early lead in the Texas Senate race, winning the early vote in the battleground county of Tarrant by 21 percentage points, as Democrats also recorded early gains in several key Senate contests across the United States in the 2026 midterm elections.

According to CNN, Talarico, the Democratic Senate nominee in Texas, secured a substantial advantage in Tarrant County, which includes Fort Worth and has traditionally been regarded as one of the state's major Republican strongholds.

The early result is particularly notable, as the county voted for US President Donald Trump by a five-percentage-point margin in the 2024 presidential election.

CNN reported that Tarrant County, once known as Texas' biggest Republican-leaning county, had also backed Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke in 2018, although O'Rourke carried the county by less than one percentage point before narrowly losing the statewide contest.

While Talarico has established an early advantage in the county, attention remains on the Dallas suburbs, which are also being closely watched in the Texas Senate contest, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Democrats have registered victories and leads in several other Senate races, according to the latest figures reported by CBS News, with contests in New Hampshire, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia showing Democratic candidates ahead.

In New Hampshire, Democrat Chris Pappas won the Senate race against Republican John Sununu, according to CBS News.

With 20 per cent of the votes counted, Pappas secured 86,678 votes, accounting for 60.4 per cent, while Sununu received 54,378 votes, or 37.9 per cent.

In Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff retained his Senate seat after defeating Republican Mike Collins, with CBS News projecting his victory.

With 57 per cent of the votes counted, Ossoff had secured 1,618,461 votes, representing 63.4 per cent, compared with Collins' 935,829 votes, or 36.6 per cent.

North Carolina also showed a substantial lead for Democrat Roy Cooper in the Senate contest against Republican Michael Whatley.

According to CBS News, Cooper had received 1,501,539 votes, accounting for 66.8 per cent, with 56 per cent of the votes counted.

In Virginia, Democratic Senator Mark Warner was also leading Republican Bert Mizusawa.

CBS News reported that Warner had secured 948,912 votes, or 58.1 per cent, while Mizusawa had received 680,879 votes, accounting for 41.7 per cent, with 44 per cent of ballots counted.

The emerging results across these states highlight the competitive nature of the 2026 midterm elections, with several Senate contests drawing national attention as voters decide the balance of power in Congress.

Texas, in particular, remains a closely watched battleground, with Talarico's early performance in Tarrant County drawing attention because of the county's previous Republican voting record.

However, the Dallas suburbs remain an important area to watch as the count progresses. (ANI)

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