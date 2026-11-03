US midterms: Senate majority on the line as latest polls show tight races in Texas, Iowa, Kansas and Ohio

Washington, DC [US], November 3 (ANI): As Americans cast ballots on Tuesday (local time) in crucial midterm elections that will decide whether US President Donald Trump maintains a Republican-controlled Congress for the final two years of his administration or faces a Democratic majority, according to American Statistician Nate Silver and the FLIPR 2026 midterm election forecast, the latest updated average of election polls, which accounts for each poll's quality, sample size and recency, highlights tight margins across key US Senate races.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 Senate seats and 36 governorships are being contested in these midterm elections, with most opinion polls indicating that the outcomes could prove strongly unfavourable for the Republican Party.

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Republicans enter Election Day holding both chambers by narrow margins. In the House, Speaker Mike Johnson has 218 Republicans and one independent against 214 Democrats, with two vacancies, meaning Democrats require a net gain of three seats to reach 218.

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Meanwhile, the Senate is divided 53-47, requiring Democrats to gain four seats for Chuck Schumer to become majority leader, whereas Senate Majority Leader John Thune can lose three seats and retain control through Vice President JD Vance's tie-breaking vote. Of the 35 seats on the ballot, 22 are currently held by Republicans.

Within these high-stakes battlegrounds, according to American Statistician Nate Silver and the FLIPR 2026 midterm election forecast, the data reveals fierce competition. In the Texas Senate race, Democratic candidate James Talarico holds a 3.3-point lead at 49.8 per cent over Republican candidate Ken Paxton, who stands at 46.5 per cent.

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In the closely contested Iowa Senate race, Democratic candidate Josh Turek maintains a narrow 1.1-point lead at 47.7 per cent over Republican candidate Ashley Hinson, who stands at 46.7 per cent.

In the competitive Kansas Senate race, Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton leads Republican candidate Roger Marshall by 4.0 points, polling at 49.9 per cent against 45.8 per cent. In the closely watched Ohio Senate race, Democratic candidate Sherrod Brown holds a 3.0-point advantage, polling at 48.4 per cent compared to Republican candidate Jon Husted's 45.4 per cent.

President Trump's next two years in office hinge entirely on which political party secures control of either or both chambers. He had earlier characterised the midterms as a referendum on the first 20 months of his second administration and instructed citizens to vote as though he himself were on the ballot.

For Trump, a Democratic-led House would mean investigations by committee chairs and enhanced leverage over federal appropriations, including funding for the conflict involving Iran. A Democratic Senate would grant Schumer's party authority over the confirmation of judges and Cabinet nominees.

Conversely, for Democrats, vulnerability lies in a Senate map that includes states won by Trump by double-digit margins. This means securing the House while failing to capture the Senate would leave Republicans in control of confirmations.

Polling stations in the first states close at 6 pm Eastern time, though results in tightly contested races, including Alaska's ranked-choice tabulation and California's protracted count, may take several days to finalise. (ANI)

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