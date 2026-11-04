US midterms: Trump congratulates Tony Ada on early Republican victory call in Guam, urges New York voters to back Mike Lawler

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) congratulated Republican candidate Tony Ada after an early call projected a Republican victory in Guam's gubernatorial race, while urging voters in New York to support Republican Congressman Mike Lawler in the 2026 midterm elections.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump welcomed the developments in Guam, which he described as a territory that had traditionally been considered strongly Democratic, and pointed to the Republican majority in its State Senate.

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“Guam, which has always been considered strongly Democrat, just had an early call for a REPUBLICAN Victory in the top spot, Governor — Congratulations to Tony Ada! Also, the Republicans have the Majority in the State Senate. Wow, hopefully that’s an indication for things to come!” Trump said.

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The US President's remarks came as voters across the country headed to polling stations in the closely watched midterm elections, which will determine the balance of power in Congress during the second half of his presidency.

In another post, Trump appealed to the Jewish community in Monsey, New York, and surrounding neighbourhoods to vote for Lawler, who is seeking re-election to the House of Representatives.

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Recalling the support he received from the community during the 2024 presidential election, Trump said, “The Jewish community in Monsey, New York, and its surrounding neighborhoods, voted in very big numbers for me in our Historic 2024 Presidential Campaign. TREMENDOUS SUPPORT! TODAY, the eyes of the Country are on New York again!”

Trump praised Lawler for his engagement with the Jewish community and his position against antisemitism, saying the Congressman had stood with the community when it mattered most.

“Mike Lawler has been a tremendous friend to the Jewish community and a strong leader in the fight against antisemitism. He has stood with the community when it mattered most, speaking out against hatred, and standing up for Religious Freedom and School Choice!” he said.

Trump also highlighted Lawler's work for his constituents and urged voters to support him, adding that the Congressman would continue to represent their interests alongside New York State Senator Bill Weber.

“EVERY VOTE MATTERS. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD TODAY. VOTE MIKE LAWLER FOR CONGRESS — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump said.

The 2026 midterm elections are being held with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats up for grabs.

Several closely watched federal contests are also underway in Virginia, including the Senate race between incumbent Democrat Mark Warner and Republican Bert Mizusawa and the contest in the 10th Congressional District between Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam and Republican challenger Dave Beckwith. (ANI)

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