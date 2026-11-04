Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Polls closed across several US states, including Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia, as voting in the 2026 US midterm elections entered its final phase, with several closely watched Senate and gubernatorial contests remaining too early to call.

According to CNN, polling centres in Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and Indiana closed at 7 pm (local time), marking another significant stage in the midterm election proceedings.

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Voting also concluded in a handful of Florida's House races, while the remaining polling locations across the state were scheduled to close at 8 pm (local time).

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Meanwhile, Fox News reported that polls had also closed in Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia, where several key electoral contests remained undecided.

In Ohio, the gubernatorial contest between Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Amy Acton was too early to call, according to the Fox News Decision Desk.

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The state's Senate race between Republican Senator Jon Husted and former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown also remained too close.

In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper was leading Republican Michael Whatley, although the Senate race had not been called, Fox News reported.

Among the other closely watched contests, Georgia's Senate race has drawn considerable attention, with Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff seeking re-election against Republican Mike Collins.

According to CNN, Ossoff is the only Democratic senator defending his seat in a state that President Donald Trump won in the 2024 presidential election, making the contest a major target for Republicans.

The Georgia gubernatorial race is also attracting attention, with Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms seeking to make history. If elected, she would become the state's first Black governor, its first woman governor and the first Black woman governor in US history.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is witnessing another closely watched Senate contest, with Democrat Annie Andrews challenging Republican Senator Darline Graham.

CNN reported that Andrews is seeking to upset Graham, who has faced some difficult moments on the campaign trail.

Although the contest remains an uphill battle for the Democratic candidate, Sabato's Crystal Ball, an election forecasting report from the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, shifted its assessment of the race in Democrats' favour last week, as reported by CNN.

With polling stations closing across multiple states, attention has now shifted towards the vote count and the emerging results of congressional and gubernatorial contests.

The outcomes of these races will be among the key developments as the 2026 US midterm election results unfold. (ANI)

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