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Home / United States / US military completes 11th night of strikes on Iran as attacks overshadow diplomacy

US military completes 11th night of strikes on Iran as attacks overshadow diplomacy

US Central Command says targets included aircraft hangars and drone storage sites

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AP
Dubai, Updated At : 08:52 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Military equipment targeted at an unknown location, during what the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iran, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 21, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
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The US military said it completed the 11th night of strikes on Iran early on Wednesday as attacks across the Middle East overshadowed diplomatic efforts in Pakistan to salvage an interim ceasefire deal that has collapsed.

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US Central Command said targets included aircraft hangars and drone storage sites. The newest barrage came after President Donald Trump telegraphed that strikes would be intensifying.

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Before the latest strikes, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni visited Pakistan, a key mediator in the conflict seeking to revamp diplomacy. But it was unclear what new arrangement might be reached to end the war, which lately has become a battle for control over the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway vital to world energy supplies.

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Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump gave a dim view on possible talks, saying the US had "no interest in meeting". He signalled that US forces could soon target an area of Iran close to one of its main sites for enriching uranium.

With negotiations and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz largely stalled, both sides have sought to gain leverage by targeting civilian infrastructure in the region relied on by millions of people.

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A barrage of US strikes hasn’t loosened Iran's grip on the strait, through which about one-fifth of the world's crude oil and natural gas was shipped before the war.

The US continued its airstrikes on the Islamic Republic into Wednesday, with Iranian air defences activating near the capital, Tehran. That came after Iran attacked a tanker in the strait, forcing the crew to abandon the ship. Iran also kept up attacks against US allies in the region. Sirens in Bahrain and Kuwait warned residents of incoming projectiles.

The escalation pushed energy prices higher. The international benchmark for crude oil traded on Wednesday above USD 92 a barrel and regular gasoline in the US climbed to an average of USD 4 a gallon.

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