US military completes ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran

Florida [US], July 20 (ANI): The US military has finished its ninth straight night of strikes against Iranian targets, following a sustained escalation in the region.

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US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the operations targeted "Iranian military command centres, air defence and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks".

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The offensive ended on July 19 at 10 pm ET (02:00 GMT, July 20) and was carried out "to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz".

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"The US military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction," the official statement added.

Signalling an ongoing high alert status in the region, the release noted that "CENTCOM forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready".

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This latest wave of aerial bombardments comes as regional tensions edge closer to full-scale war, following the collapse of last month's interim ceasefire agreement, which has already severely disrupted maritime traffic across the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping corridor.

The military friction intensified rapidly after Washington confirmed another American service member's death on Sunday, prompting these immediate retaliatory sorties.

Simultaneously, Tehran launched missile salvos towards Jordan, severely heightening the risk of a wider regional contagion impacting neighbouring Israel.

While independent activists within Iran reported major explosions at approximately 2:30 am local time during this fresh operational phase, the military command maintained its strategic focus.

"The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," Central Command said in a statement.

Providing context to the rising casualties, American military officials revealed that the latest fatal casualty occurred in Iraq on Saturday during the "controlled detonation" of a downed Iranian drone.

This followed a previous Pentagon announcement that its campaign targeted Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for the killing of troops in Jordan on Friday.

A subsequent search for a missing service member from Friday's engagement led to the discovery of "unidentified remains" on Sunday, which are currently undergoing forensic examination.

These developments bring the total American military death toll to 17 since the outbreak of hostilities.

The protracted cross-border exchanges, now entering their second week, have seen American forces systematically target critical Iranian infrastructure, including bridges, water desalination plants, and electrical grids.

In response, Tehran has expanded the battlefield by striking US-allied nations across the Middle East.

Air defence systems were recently activated in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain to intercept incoming Iranian drones and missiles, while Israeli authorities warned that the projectile trajectories towards Jordan could cause the conflict to spill over into Israeli territory for the first time in several weeks. (ANI)

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