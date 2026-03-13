Virginia [US], March 13 (ANI): Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shah, a Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) instructor at Old Dominion University, was killed after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom on the university's campus in Norfolk, Virginia, prompting a large police response and forcing students and staff to shelter in place, WTKR News reported.

The shooting occurred on March 12 inside Constant Hall, a building that houses several academic classrooms. Authorities told WTKR News that the attacker entered a classroom where an ROTC session was underway and opened fire, killing Shah and injuring two cadets before the suspect was subdued.

Officials identified the suspect as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former member of the Army National Guard who had previously been convicted in a terrorism-related case involving attempts to support the Islamic State.

Authorities said Lt Col Shah died at the scene, while the injured cadets were transported to hospital for treatment. One of the injured students was reported to be in critical condition, while the other received medical care for less severe injuries.

Shah was a decorated Army officer and aviation specialist who had served multiple deployments in support of operations including Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He enlisted in the US Army in 2003 and later returned to Old Dominion University, his alma mater, to lead the Army ROTC Monarch Battalion and serve as professor of military science.

Paying tribute to the fallen officer, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger said: "A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn't just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path."

The governor added, "I am grateful for his example, deeply saddened by his death, and praying for his family."

Following the shooting, the university issued an emergency alert advising students and staff to shelter in place while law enforcement secured the area. Dozens of police officers and emergency responders rushed to the campus as authorities worked to determine whether there were additional threats.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said the incident is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism. FBI officials said the swift action of ROTC students helped prevent further loss of life during the attack.

Classes and campus operations were temporarily suspended following the incident as the university community mourned the loss of Shah and authorities continued their investigation into the shooting and the suspect's background.

Officials said counseling services and support resources were made available to students and staff as the campus grappled with the aftermath of the deadly attack. (ANI)

