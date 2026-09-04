US Mint’s new Trump $1 coin sells out rapidly amid 250th anniversary surge

Washington, DC [US], September 4 (ANI): A commemorative $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump's portrait has triggered overwhelming demand across the United States, with initial online stocks selling out within hours of launch, CNN reported.

Released by the US Mint as part of the nation's Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) celebrations, the coin marks a historic moment in American numismatics.

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The 2026 Semiquincentennial President Donald Trump $1 Coin officially went on sale through the US Mint's online catalogue at noon on Wednesday. Demand spiked almost immediately, forcing website visitors into virtual waiting rooms with wait times exceeding an hour.

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By Wednesday afternoon, 25-coin rolls ($61) were marked as "not currently in stock," while 100-coin bags ($154.50) were listed as completely unavailable, CNN reported.

Minted from a proprietary blend of copper, zinc, manganese, and nickel, giving it a distinct golden hue without containing gold, the coin features iconic national imagery:

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The obverse (Heads Side) bears a portrait of President Donald Trump flanked by the inscriptions "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and the dual dates "1776 Rs 2026", while the reverse (Tails Side) highlights the Presidential Seal, featuring the heraldic eagle with an olive branch, arrows, and an "E PLURIBUS UNUM" banner. The eagle's breast shield bears the number "250" to mark the milestone anniversary, alongside inscriptions for "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "ONE DOLLAR".

To elevate interest among collectors, the US Mint struck a limited run of 250,000 special coins on July 4 featuring an exclusive "July 4th" privy mark. These rare variants have been randomly seeded into the rolls and bags shipped to buyers and distributed into general circulation, CNN reported.

"These coins are also in circulation, so check your pocket change," the US Mint announced on social media.

The release carries unique historical weight. Under standard US minting traditions, living individuals are rarely depicted on American currency.

According to numismatic records, the only other instance of a sitting US President appearing on a coin occurred in 1926, when then-President Calvin Coolidge featured on a commemorative half-dollar marking the Sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) of the Declaration of Independence.

While the US Mint limited online orders to two per household to manage initial traffic, the $1 coin will be progressively released into nationwide circulation throughout the anniversary year. (ANI)

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