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Home / United States / US monitoring suspected fatal pneumonic plague case in Russia, says State Department official

US monitoring suspected fatal pneumonic plague case in Russia, says State Department official

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ANI
Updated At : 01:33 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], October 5 (ANI): The US State Department is actively monitoring unverified reports concerning a suspected fatal case of pneumonic plague originating within Russia, prompting an official appeal directed towards Moscow to promptly release precise information.

Speaking anonymously to Fox News, a State Department official confirmed that Washington remains cognisant of the reported fatality located in Irkutsk Oblast, a territory situated in southeastern Siberia. The official noted that the situation is being closely observed in tandem with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), alongside additional federal bodies, while emphasising that numerous particulars continue to lack official verification and urging Russian authorities to disclose all known facts.

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Dan Hoffman, a former Central Intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital that the American intelligence apparatus is likely gathering comprehensive, multi-source intelligence pertaining to the incident.

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“I would also expect our embassy in Moscow to be engaging with their diplomatic counterparts at an official level because we might have people in Russia who might be at risk,” Hoffman warned.

“Washington will be speaking to all of our allies and partners in the region and sharing what we know.”

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According to the State Department official, pneumonic plague remains manageable through standard antibiotic regimens, particularly when therapeutic intervention commences during the early stages of infection. The CDC indicates that proper medical protocols ought to be initiated immediately upon suspected exposure, utilising either intravenous or oral antimicrobials contingent upon the illness's severity and additional clinical factors.

Furthermore, the official observed that occurrences of pneumonic plague manifest naturally across multiple global regions.

Reaffirming that the protection and welfare of American nationals abroad constitutes a paramount institutional objective, the department encouraged citizens journeying internationally to register via the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to obtain timely advisory updates. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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