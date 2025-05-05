DT
PT
'US movie industry dying': Trump threatens 100% tariff on foreign-made films

‘US movie industry dying’: Trump threatens 100% tariff on foreign-made films

It wasn't immediately clear how any such tariff on international productions could be implemented
AP
New York, Updated At : 08:40 AM May 05, 2025 IST
Donald Trump. REUTERS
President Donald Trump is opening a new salvo in his tariff war, targeting films made outside the US.

In a post on Sunday night on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he has authorised the Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative to slap a 100% tariff “on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands”.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death," he wrote, complaining that other countries “are offering all sorts of incentives to draw" filmmakers and studios away from the US. "This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!”

It wasn't immediately clear how any such tariff on international productions could be implemented. It's common for both large and smaller films to include production both in the US and other countries. Big-budget movies like the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, for instance, are shot around the world.

Incentive programs for years have influenced where movies are shot, increasingly driving film production out of California and to other states and countries with favourable tax incentives, like Canada and the United Kingdom.

Yet tariffs are designed to lead consumers towards American products. And in movie theatres, American-produced movies overwhelmingly dominate the domestic marketplace.

