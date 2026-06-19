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Home / United States / US National Park Service launches cleanup of Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after algae outbreak

US National Park Service launches cleanup of Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after algae outbreak

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ANI
Updated At : 10:48 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], June 19 (ANI): Workers of the US National Park Service are urgently working to address an algae problem that has turned the water in Washington's famous Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool green.

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The issue follows a USD 14 million renovation undertaken by the President Donald Trump administration, which aimed to give the pool a patriotic blue appearance in time for the country's 250th birthday celebrations. The President had criticised the previous administration for allowing the iconic landmark to fall into disrepair.

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Crews are now responding by treating the water with hydrogen peroxide and using vacuums to remove the algae.

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The problem is not a new one; algae has been a persistent challenge for the reflecting pool throughout its more than a hundred-year history.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been swamped by green algae just days after reopening the renovation project, prompting criticism from some local residents who questioned whether the expenditure represented a worthwhile use of taxpayer money.

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The cleaning work comes after visitors arriving at the memorial this week were greeted by large patches of green algae covering sections of the newly refilled pool.

One local resident expressed frustration over the condition of the landmark, saying, "Making a mess of our Reflecting Pool is a big mistake."

Another visitor questioned the value of the renovation, stating, "I'm not crazy about the new design. It seems like they spent USD 14 million to redo this and just for it to look like this, which doesn't seem like the best use of taxpayer money."Despite the criticism, several longtime residents told ANI that algae outbreaks at the Reflecting Pool are not a new phenomenon and have occurred periodically for decades, particularly during warmer months.

The development comes as the Indian Embassy in the United States organised a yoga session at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, participated in the event along with a large number of attendees, highlighting the growing global engagement with yoga as a practice for health and well-being.

The session was part of a series of pre-event celebrations leading up to the International Day of Yoga, which is observed annually on June 21 following its recognition by the United Nations in 2014.

Participants performed various yoga asanas and breathing exercises at the site. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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