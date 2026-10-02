US Navy awards $24.4 billion to accelerate production of Standard Missile-6

Washington, DC [US], October 2 (ANI): The US Navy has secured an agreement with Raytheon valued at up to USD 24.4 billion, focused on ramping up manufacturing rates for Standard Missile-6 interceptors, forming part of a broader push by the Pentagon to scale up critical munition production and bolster defence reserves.

The five-year contract, featuring a pair of supplementary option years, aims to elevate throughput and grant the defence sector extended clarity to broaden manufacturing operations, according to a Pentagon statement issued on Thursday.

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The SM-6 serves as a versatile, multi-role munition deployed across anti-aircraft operations, anti-surface engagements and missile defence tasks.

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“Our mission is to ensure our warfighters never enter a fair fight,” said Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment.

“This multi-year award locks in the magazine depth and lethal dominance our forces need to prevail, while demanding our industrial base produce at war-speed,” he said.

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The Pentagon indicated that the pact will accelerate manufacturing output while yielding financial efficiencies across the defence industrial ecosystem.

This agreement forms a component of a broader American initiative designed to elevate output for vital munitions and supply defence contractors with extended procurement timelines.

The Pentagon stated that the SM-6 contract, alongside a recent Tomahawk weapon-system arrangement, will afford the defence sector enhanced predictability to grow its workforce and reinforce vulnerable supply chains.

“Together, these strategic investments ensure our warfighters remain equipped with the advanced capabilities required to maintain global maritime superiority,” the Pentagon said.

Raytheon, operating as an RTX business, noted independently that the pact will substantially raise inventory levels of SM-6 interceptors for the US Navy.

“SM-6’s multi-mission capability is vital to our customer, and Raytheon is intensely focused on meeting the demand,” Raytheon President Phil Jasper said.

“By continuously investing in our operations and facilities, we are removing constraints and boosting capacity to ensure we deliver this critical capability our sailors depend on,” he said.

Raytheon highlighted that it has channelled funds into operational infrastructure and facilities, widened its pool of qualified labour, reinforced collaborative ties across the defence industrial sector, and scaled up automated processes to drive production higher.

The firm characterises the SM-6 as possessing utility for both offensive strikes and missile-defence operations.

The missile can be launched from naval surface vessels as well as shore-based platforms, equipping naval units to address a diverse spectrum of threats.

Thursday's disclosure succeeds another major missile manufacturing pact involving Raytheon.

Earlier in the week, the Pentagon disclosed a multi-year arrangement reaching up to USD 20.7 billion aimed at expediting the production of Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, known as AMRAAMs.

These substantial contracts underscore Washington's strategy to grant defence suppliers improved insight into upcoming demand, enabling investments in physical plants, personnel and supply networks necessary to accelerate manufacturing velocities. (ANI)

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