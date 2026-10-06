US, nine nations target Iran activities

Washington, DC [US], October 6 (ANI): The governments of the United States, Canada and eight Latin American and Caribbean nations issued a joint declaration on Monday accusing Iran and its proxies of conducting terrorist activities and various malign operations throughout the Western Hemisphere, whilst pledging intensified coordination to counter these threats.

This joint declaration stems from a US-Paraguay forum convened during the previous month, which aimed at bolstering law enforcement collaboration directed against what Washington characterises as Iranian-backed terrorist operations within the region.

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The participating administrations asserted that Iran and its associated proxies participate in lethal plotting, unlawful fundraising, political interference, alongside foreign influence campaigns spanning the entire hemisphere.

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In a joint statement published by the US State Department, the nations declared, "We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against such threats."

They added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies must halt these actions now."

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Signatories to the statement comprise the governments representing the United States, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, alongside Trinidad and Tobago.

This formal declaration highlights Washington's ongoing initiative to forge a wider regional coalition designed to confront suspected Iranian and proxy operations outside the Middle East theatre.

Participating authorities claimed that activities sponsored by Iran and its proxies within the Western Hemisphere encompass operations directed towards reinforcing terrorist networks, intimidating perceived adversaries, undermining legal or administrative systems, and jeopardising regional security.

Monday's release did not specify individual incidents, particular organisations, or specific alleged plots.

The governments noted their appreciation for measures already implemented by regional administrations aimed at countering what they categorised as malign Iranian activities, which include lethal plotting.

The joint statement concluded, "We are together resolved to undertake further measures to halt them, and pledge to enhance our coordination and cooperation to address this threat."

According to the State Department, the declaration emerged following the Countering Transnational Terrorism Forum, which was co-hosted last month by the United States and Paraguay.

The department indicated that the forum sought to improve law enforcement cooperation amongst Western Hemisphere governments to disrupt Iranian-linked terrorist initiatives.

The State Department characterised the initiative as a component of the Trump administration's broader objectives to reinforce security partnerships across the hemisphere.

By incorporating Canada alongside the United States and eight Latin American and Caribbean administrations, the declaration assumes a more comprehensive hemispheric scope.

Washington has historically accused Tehran of backing armed factions and executing or facilitating operations overseas via Iranian state bodies and allied entities.

Conversely, Iran has consistently dismissed US allegations regarding its regional and international conduct, accusing Washington instead of deploying sanctions and military pressure to pursue its geopolitical objectives against Tehran. (ANI)

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