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Home / United States / US offers $20 million reward for information on "Iran's nuclear programme"

US offers $20 million reward for information on "Iran's nuclear programme"

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ANI
Updated At : 07:52 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], November 7 (ANI): The United States military announced on Friday that Washington is offering a USD 20 million reward "and possible relocation" for details concerning Iran's nuclear programme, even as President Donald Trump asserted that Tehran is eager to conclude the ongoing war.

In a post shared on X, the United States Central Command stated that a State Department programme, Rewards for Justice, "is offering a reward of up to USD 20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear programme, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community."

The initiative was originally founded in 1984 under the national security rewards programme managed by the State Department to provide financial incentives for intelligence that safeguards American lives and interests.

Detailing the rationale behind the announcement, the State Department noted that Tehran's non-compliance with its safeguards obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has resulted in the agency losing "continuity of knowledge" concerning the production and inventory of critical elements such as centrifuges, though the directive outlined no precise parameters regarding what intelligence would secure the full USD 20 million reward.

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Meanwhile, President Trump has repeatedly claimed that US forces have successfully dismantled Iran's nuclear programme. Speaking in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday evening, the US leader remarked, "If we didn't hit Iran, you wouldn't have Israel today," adding, "If they had nuclear, they would have used nuclear. They would have obliterated the Middle East."

Despite the military actions, the president pointed out that eight months of conflict have heavily damaged Iran's economy and military, leaving Tehran anxious to make a deal. "We're dealing with them now. They want to make a deal very badly," he stated.

Amid these developments, diplomatic efforts involving various mediators have intensified to avert any resumption of fighting. On Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed that his administration continues to pursue avenues to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

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Earlier this week, Trump noted that he still needs to address one or two residual sites, specifically mentioning Pickaxe Mountain, located in central Iran, a suspected nuclear facility whose designation has been strongly denied by Tehran. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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