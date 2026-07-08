US official says latest attacks on Iran "4-5 times bigger" than last strikes: Report

Washington, DC [US], July 8 (ANI): The United States has launched massive military strikes against Iranian targets, with an American official describing the operation to Axios as "four or five times bigger in scope and power" than the previous assaults launched ten days ago.

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The official further warned that the ongoing operation could persist for several more hours, noting that these actions represent the most intense American attacks on Iran since the April ceasefire.

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Underscoring the severity of the military action, a separate US official told CNN that the operation was intended as "punishment, not proportional" and indicated that the conclusion of the strikes was not imminent. The official remarked to the news network, "This is punishment. It won't be over for a bit."

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According to the US military, the airstrikes targeted Iranian military installations located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The military stated that the strikes were initiated following renewed aggression against commercial vessels navigating the crucial waterway.

Detailing the operation, a US official revealed that the targeted sites comprised Iranian air defence systems, coastal surveillance infrastructure, surface-to-air missile positions, anti-ship cruise missile locations, drone launch facilities, and port infrastructure.

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Following the bombardments, Iranian state media reported multiple explosions, specifically in the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik, as well as blasts on Qeshm Island. The state media also reported fires breaking out at the Sirik pier and the Shahid Haqqani Port in Bandar Abbas.

The United States Central Command stated that the aerial strikes were executed in direct retaliation for Iranian assaults on three commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. The command issued a stern warning, declaring that Washington would impose "heavy costs" on any entities targeting international shipping.

Reacting to the developments, Iran's Foreign Ministry accused Washington of repeatedly breaching the signed memorandum of understanding between the two nations. The ministry cautioned that Tehran would take "any action it deems necessary" to safeguard its national security and interests.

The significant escalation comes amid intensifying friction between the two nations, severely threatening a fragile ceasefire and ongoing efforts aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia. (ANI)

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