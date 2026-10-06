US picks laser, microwave weapons against drones

Washington, DC [US], October 6 (ANI): The United States Department of War has chosen four high-energy laser and high-powered microwave weapon systems for operational evaluation, marking a significant step as Washington seeks to broaden its capabilities in countering growing unmanned aerial vehicle threats targeting the homeland.

These platforms will undergo assessment through a directed-energy pilot initiative managed by Joint Interagency Task Force 401, the military command tasked with coordinating strategies against small unmanned aircraft systems.

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The chosen platforms comprise AeroVironment's Palletised High-Energy Laser, Epirus' Leonidas High-Powered Microwave system, Kord's Firefly High-Energy Laser, alongside Boeing's Compact Laser Weapon System.

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The Pentagon disclosed these selections on Monday, characterising the initiative as the subsequent phase in broader undertakings to scale up field utilisation of directed-energy technologies.

Highlighting the strategic value of these capabilities, US Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, who directs JIATF 401, stated, “High-energy lasers and high-powered microwave systems are tools that can be effectively used in a layered drone defence."

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Brig. Gen. Ross further noted, “This pilot program will test these capabilities in an operational environment so we can understand how best to integrate and sustain them to defend the homeland."

Directed-energy armaments present a viable alternative to traditional projectiles and missiles when neutralising aerial drones.

Whilst high-energy lasers focus intense thermal energy onto specific targets, high-powered microwave platforms project electromagnetic pulses to disrupt internal electronic circuitry, furnishing an additional tier of protection against unmanned aircraft.

The Department of War noted that the Federal Aviation Administration, working alongside the task force, previously executed a safety risk evaluation during a live-fire laser demonstration hosted at the White Sands Missile Range situated in New Mexico.

Following those trials, aviation authorities concluded that the technology presented negligible hazards to the National Airspace System, subsequently establishing procedural parameters for ongoing cooperation, according to the department.

Ensuring the safety of directed-energy assets remains paramount whenever such armaments undergo evaluation or potential deployment within domestic American airspace.

Emphasising the tactical limitations of individual technologies, Brig. Gen. Ross stated, “There is no silver bullet, or one size fits all solution to countering the threat of drones."

He added, “Directed energy gives commanders another option within a layered defence, complementing existing counter-UAS capabilities with a scalable, safe, and effective way to respond to drone threats."

The task force director explained that field testing will supply critical data required to establish how these armaments might be deployed for domestic defence objectives.

Although these four armaments represent the initial cohort chosen for the pilot project, the Pentagon indicated it will persist in appraising supplementary directed-energy innovations.

An independent directed-energy competitive demonstration is slated for December at the Dugway Proving Ground located in Utah. That upcoming evaluation will appraise alternative high-energy laser and microwave assets to pinpoint potential candidates for prospective operational deployment.

Counter-drone defence mechanisms have evolved into a primary financial commitment for the US armed forces, as low-cost unmanned vehicles repeatedly illustrate their capacity to menace military facilities, active personnel, and vital infrastructure. (ANI)

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