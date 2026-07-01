US President says Micron announced investment of USD 250 million in Trump Accounts

Washington, DC [US], July 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said American semiconductor company Micron Technology has announced a USD 250 million investment in "Trump Accounts", describing it as the largest corporate investment of its kind and saying it would help provide financial security to millions of American children and families.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised the company and its Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra, calling the investment a significant boost to his administration's initiative.

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"BIG NEWS! Micron, a truly GREAT American Company, and one of the 'HOTTEST' anywhere in the World, has announced a HISTORIC USD 250 MILLION Investment in TRUMP ACCOUNTS," Trump said.

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A Trump Account is a federally backed, tax-advantaged investment account for US children under the age of 18, intended to help families build long-term wealth.

He described the move as "the BIGGEST CORPORATE Investment of its kind" and said it would benefit children across the United States.

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"This incredible gesture, made by Micron's fantastic CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, will make many children extremely happy some day in the not too distant future," he added.

Trump said the investment would help "millions of American children and families get a strong start in life" and provide them with "real financial security".

"This MASSIVE Investment will help MILLIONS of American children and families get a strong start in life and give them REAL Financial Security. Micron is investing directly in the American Worker and Family," he said.

The US President added that the investment reflected the objective behind the "Trump Accounts" initiative.

"This is exactly what the fabulously successful TRUMP ACCOUNTS were created to do -- Give every American Child a headstart, and a real chance to succeed," Trump said.

Highlighting his administration's economic agenda, Trump said the announcement demonstrated the success of his policies.

"My Policies are WORKING, and working 'BIG.' Our Country is doing far better than any country, anywhere in the World, and Companies like Micron are proving it every single day. THIS IS THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!" he added.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an American multinational semiconductor company that manufactures computer memory and data storage products. (ANI)

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