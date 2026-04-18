US President Trump claims he "settled India-Pakistan war", says he ended "eight wars"

Arizona [US], April 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) claimed that he played a key role in resolving multiple global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan situation, asserting that his interventions helped prevent large-scale loss of life.

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While speaking on international conflicts at the Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump said, "I am the peacemaker. I am the one who settled eight wars. I settled a war that would have killed 30 to 50 million people, India-Pakistan."

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He further expanded on his claim, saying, "I ended eight wars, but if we add Iran and Lebanon, that will be 10 wars ended and many, many millions of lives saved. Think of how many lives we've saved."

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Earlier, President Trump said any agreement with Iran would not take effect until it is fully finalised, while claiming major developments in West Asia, including Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump said, "This will be a great and brilliant day for the world because Iran has just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and full passage. But the naval blockade with the greatest navy in the world, from the greatest military the world has ever seen, we built it. During my first term, we built it...We'll remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 % complete and fully signed"

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On the Lebanon ceasefire, Trump said the US had helped secure a major breakthrough, claiming, "Yesterday, we achieved what everyone said was impossible, an unprecedented ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. That hasn't taken place in 78 years...we will make Lebanon great again..."

On talks with Iran, Trump said negotiations were continuing and expressed optimism, adding, "Talks are going on, and we'll go on over the weekend," and said the US blockade would end once an "agreement is signed."

Meanwhile, a fresh round of US-Iran talks is expected to take place in Islamabad on Monday, with delegations likely to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday, Iranian officials said, according to CNN. (ANI)

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