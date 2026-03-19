US President Trump extends wishes on Eid al-Fitr

Washington DC [US], March 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump extended season's greetings to Americans on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

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In a statement released by the White House, the US President said, "The First Lady and I send our best wishes to every American celebrating Eid al-Fitr."

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"Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, unites Muslim families, friends, and communities in honour of their spiritual devotion at the conclusion of Ramadan. It also serves as a reminder of the foundational American principle of religious liberty, which my Administration is fighting for every day. We offer our warmest greetings for a blessed Eid al-Fitr to all who celebrate."

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Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid.

PM Modi and the Crown Prince exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia.

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In a post on X, he said, "Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid. We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority."

PM Modi thanked the Crown Prince for continued support for the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait.

"We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability. I thanked him for his continued support for the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait," he said.

Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid. We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2026

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which believers fast from dawn to dusk. On this day, people gather for special prayers at mosques, wear new clothes, and share festive meals with family and friends. Charity, known as Zakat al-Fitr, is given to help the less fortunate. The festival promotes values of gratitude, compassion, and unity. Sweets like seviyan are commonly prepared, and people greet each other with "Eid Mubarak," spreading joy, love, and blessings everywhere. (ANI)

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