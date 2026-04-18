US President Trump says Iran deal to remain under blockade until "100% complete and fully signed"

Arizona [US], April 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that any agreement with Iran would not take full effect until it is completely finalised, even as he claimed major diplomatic and security breakthroughs involving Tehran, Israel and Lebanon.

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While speaking on ongoing developments in West Asia at the Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump said, "This will be a great and brilliant day for the world because Iran has just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and full passage. But the naval blockade with the greatest navy in the world, from the greatest military the world has ever seen, we built it. During my first term, we built it...We'll remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 % complete and fully signed"

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He also referred to nuclear-related developments, saying, "The USA will get all nuclear dust...That white powdery substance created by our B-2 bombers, those great B-2 bombers, late one evening, seven months ago. No money will exchange hands in any way or form...Iran, with the help of the USA, has removed or is removing all of the sea mines...They will never have a nuclear weapon"

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On the recent Lebanon ceasefire, Trump said the US had helped broker a major breakthrough in Lebanon.

"Yesterday, we achieved what everyone said was impossible, an unprecedented ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. That hasn't taken place in 78 years. Our deal with Iran is not in any way tied to Lebanon, but we will make Lebanon great again..."

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His remarks come amid ongoing negotiations and heightened geopolitical tensions, with Washington maintaining that discussions with Tehran are continuing while insisting on strict conditions for any final agreement.

Earlier, he expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations with Iran, saying talks will continue through the weekend as efforts intensify toward a possible agreement.

"We've had some very good discussions ... and we've done a good job, but we'll see. Talks are going on, and we'll go on over the weekend," adding, "A lot of good things are happening, and that includes Lebanon, too," Trump said.

Responding to concerns raised by Iranian officials over gaps in negotiations, he said, "If there are, we will have to straighten it out. I don't think there's too many significant differences," and added that the US naval blockade on Iranian ports would end once an "agreement is signed."

Trump reiterated that the blockade would remain until a deal is completed, saying it would continue "until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete."

He also earlier claimed Iran had "agreed to everything" in talks, including cooperation on removing enriched uranium, though Iranian officials have strongly denied agreeing to transfer uranium abroad. (ANI)

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