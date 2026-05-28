"US putting efforts for Americans to protect them," says US Secy of State

Washington DC [US], May 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the US is doing all it can to protect US citizens infected by the Ebola virus.

Advertisement

While speaking at the Cabinet Meeting onWednesday, Rubio said, "We've got good efforts in place, and Americans should feel assured that the President and his administration are doing everything we can do to protect them."

Advertisement

The US Department of State Consular Affairs said that the travel advisory remains Level 4 and continues to advise US citizens not to travel to the DRC.

Advertisement

In a post on X, it said, "Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): The Department of State updated the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Travel Advisory, which remains Level 4 and continues to advise U.S. citizens Do Not Travel to the DRC due to the Ebola outbreak. On May 22, the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an updated Level 3 (Reconsider Nonessential Travel) Travel Health Notice for Ebola for the DRC. Review the CDC information on what travellers need to know about returning to the United States from DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan."

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): The Department of State updated the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Travel Advisory which remains Level 4 and continues to advise U.S. citizens Do Not Travel to the DRC due to the Ebola outbreak. On May 22, the U.S. Centers for… pic.twitter.com/XXdOr1O6IE — TravelGov (@TravelGov) May 27, 2026

For Rwanda, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an updated Level 3 (Reconsider Nonessential Travel) Travel Health Notice.

Advertisement

Rwanda: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an updated Level 3 (Reconsider Nonessential Travel) Travel Health Notice for Ebola for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a Level 1 (Practice Usual Precautions) Travel Health Notice for Ebola… pic.twitter.com/kpQKoCjzuX — TravelGov (@TravelGov) May 27, 2026

Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that Eastern DRC now faces a catastrophic collision of disease and conflict with the Ebola outbreak in Ituri province outpacing the response.

Eastern #DRC now faces a catastrophic collision of disease and conflict with the #Ebola outbreak in Ituri province outpacing the response. The Ebola Bundibugyo virus has no approved vaccine nor treatment. Stopping this Ebola transmission depends entirely on humanitarian access.… pic.twitter.com/FGnQYIq6CH — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 27, 2026

"The Ebola Bundibugyo virus has no approved vaccine nor treatment. Stopping this Ebola transmission depends entirely on humanitarian access. Yet ongoing clashes are driving mass displacement, pushing exposed contacts into overcrowded camps and severing critical containment corridors. Frontline workers are risking everything, while attacks on health facilities make tracking cases and their contacts nearly impossible," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)