US remarks on FCRA "political statement" by evangelical lobby: Senior Analyst Carlo Lombardi

Verona [Italy], August 12 (ANI): Senior Analyst and Advisor, India-Italy relations, Carlo Lombardi, pointed out that political commentary from a US lawmaker regarding India's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) often aligns with domestic political interests rather than objective standards.

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Speaking to ANI, Lombardi highlighted that statements opposing the FCRA regulations stem from "Christian evangelical lobby" within the US political system.

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"On the one hand, you have Congressman Riley Moore, who has a track record of advocating for the protection of Christians abroad. Now, the irony of it is that that's a political statement made by a high-ranking member of what we might call the Christian evangelical lobby in the United States. So it sort of proves the point," Lombardi said.

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Elaborating further on the internal contradictions within Washington's institutional positions, Lombardi, highlighted structural shifts in how US foreign aid and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are operated and perceived domestically.

"And then you have other powers and other centers of power. For example, USAID was dismantled, and Secretary of State Rubio actually went on record saying that NGO is an industrial complex built at the taxpayers' expense. The American major NGOs fund other NGOs using public money. And it operates in countries like India without coordinating with host governments and sometimes creating political interference," he stated.

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Lombardi's observations come following recent international remarks regarding India's foreign funding rules. On Friday, August 7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected international criticism of India's foreign funding framework, asserting that statutory regulations remain a strictly internal domain subject to parliamentary sovereignty.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal pointed out that regulatory oversight of international financial flows is a standard practice globally, implemented by multiple sovereign nations, including the United States.

"Regarding the issue you are referring to, we have seen it, and several comments have been made on it. As far as legislative matters are concerned, and particularly matters relating to India's own legislation, this is an internal matter for us, on which our Parliament takes the decision," Jaiswal said.

Highlighting global precedents regarding financial oversight, the spokesperson added, "I would also like to tell you that there are several countries in the world, including the United States, that regulate foreign funds and foreign financing."

The MEA's response followed remarks by US lawmaker Riley Moore, who claimed that proposed statutory modifications to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) could impact religious organisations and potentially influence broader diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Washington. Expressing concern over the legislative proposals, the West Virginia Republican lawmaker alleged that the draft provisions targeted specific religious institutions, cautioning against enacting the measure in its present structure.

Taking to social media platform X, the US Congressman referenced the ancient historical roots of the Christian faith in India, tracing its origins to the arrival of St Thomas the Apostle on the Malabar Coast.

"But despite this long Christian history, India's Parliament is considering amending the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act to permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities," Moore wrote. Calling the proposed statutory changes "a clear attack against Christians," the lawmaker stated, "If this bill proceeds in this way, it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India."

Under the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the statutory architecture provides for the establishment of a Designated Authority. This authority would be empowered to manage foreign contributions and assets acquired through foreign funds whenever an entity's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered, or lapses due to non-renewal. (ANI)

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