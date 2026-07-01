US removes 4 Indian companies from Russia-related sanctions list

The US has de-listed four Indian companies from its sanctions list, which were accused of supplying advanced technology and equipment for Russia's military-industrial base.

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The companies have been deleted from the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List.

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The four companies include Hyderabad-based RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited, Ahmedabad-based Galaxy Bearings and New Delhi-based Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited, according to details shared by the US Department of the Treasury on Tuesday.

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The US had sanctioned Galaxy Bearings Ltd in October 2024, accusing it of exporting dozens of high-priority dual-use equipment, including roller bearings and roller assemblies, to Russian entities.

Shaurya Aeronautics Private Ltd was sanctioned for allegedly sending shipments of radar apparatus, radio navigational aid apparatus, radio remote control apparatus and electrical apparatus to Russia.

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The US had accused RRG Engineering Technologies of sending over 100 shipments of microelectronics to SDN-listed, Russia-based Arteks Limited Company.

Lokesh Machines had been accused of sending dozens of shipments of machine tools to various Russian manufacturing companies.