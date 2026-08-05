DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US removes sanctions from three IRGC-linked entities, Treasury website shows

US removes sanctions from three IRGC-linked entities, Treasury website shows

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:02 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], August 5 (ANI): The United States Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has removed Iraqi commercial carrier Fly Baghdad and two of its passenger aircraft from its Specially Designated Nationals list, after previously targeting the airline over suspected links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Advertisement

In an official update on its website, OFAC delisted the capital-based aviation entity across its three registered corporate designations: Fly Baghdad Airlines Company, Fly Baghdad, and Iraq Express.

Advertisement

Additionally, two Boeing 737 commercial jets operated by the carrier, bearing tail identifiers YI-BAF and YI-BAN, were removed from the sanctions register.

Advertisement

The US Treasury Department offered no formal rationale for the decision.

The move, however, does not represent a full rollback of sanctions associated with the entity. Basheer Abdulkadhim Alwan Al-Shabbani, an Iraqi national named as the airline's owner in the original listing, remains under active US sanctions.

Advertisement

Authorities amended Al-Shabbani's entry on the blacklist so that his legal designation now directly points to the IRGC's elite foreign wing, the Quds Force, rather than referencing Fly Baghdad.

Washington originally penalised the 2014-founded airline, its fleet assets, and its principal executive in January 2024, asserting that the carrier facilitated logistical support to the IRGC-Quds Force and allied networks across Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

This administrative action follows less than a week after US authorities enacted fresh sanctions aimed at international networks accused of assisting Iran's Mahan Air, an entity Washington maintains is connected to the IRGC.

While the US government has not publicly linked the move to broader regional diplomatic initiatives, the latest removals point to an evolving posture by Washington towards select aviation entities tied to Tehran. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts