US removes Venezuela from drug control failure list, may drop Colombia

Washington DC [US], September 17 (ANI): The United States has taken Venezuela off its roster of nations that have failed to demonstrably tackle illicit drug trafficking for the first time in over two decades, as announced by US President Donald Trump in a statement on Wednesday, with a potential review for neighbouring Colombia also under consideration.

President Trump stated in the presidential determination released by the State Department that following his administration's ouster and arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, collaboration with the country's interim administration, headed by Maduro's former deputy Delcy Rodriguez, is yielding results, notably reflected in the elimination of the Tren de Aragua gang leader known as 'Niño Guerrero'.

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Venezuela had remained on the non-compliance list since 2005.

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"I have determined Venezuela should no longer be designated as having failed demonstrably to fulfil its drug control commitments. I expect to see continued, measurable progress from the interim government in dismantling narcoterrorist groups and stopping drug trafficking through Venezuela," he said.

"Colombia is poised to resume its place as our foremost security partner in the hemisphere" following the election of President Abelardo De La Espriella, Trump added.

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"If, as expected, Colombia makes progress on aggressive coca eradication and dismantling its narcoterrorist networks over the coming year, I will consider lifting the country's 'failed demonstrably' status."

Last year, Trump placed Colombia on the non-compliance list for lack of progress in curbing cocaine output, a backdrop to frequent public friction between him and former leftist President Gustavo Petro.

Trump threw his support behind De La Espriella, a former lawyer representing individuals tied to right-wing paramilitaries, who assumed office in August, vowing a rigorous security sweep.

Both nations continue to be classified by Washington as major drug transit or primary production territories, alongside Afghanistan, the Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, China, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. (ANI)

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