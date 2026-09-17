DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US removes Venezuela from drug control failure list, may drop Colombia

US removes Venezuela from drug control failure list, may drop Colombia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:47 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], September 17 (ANI): The United States has taken Venezuela off its roster of nations that have failed to demonstrably tackle illicit drug trafficking for the first time in over two decades, as announced by US President Donald Trump in a statement on Wednesday, with a potential review for neighbouring Colombia also under consideration.

President Trump stated in the presidential determination released by the State Department that following his administration's ouster and arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, collaboration with the country's interim administration, headed by Maduro's former deputy Delcy Rodriguez, is yielding results, notably reflected in the elimination of the Tren de Aragua gang leader known as 'Niño Guerrero'.

Advertisement

Venezuela had remained on the non-compliance list since 2005.

Advertisement

"I have determined Venezuela should no longer be designated as having failed demonstrably to fulfil its drug control commitments. I expect to see continued, measurable progress from the interim government in dismantling narcoterrorist groups and stopping drug trafficking through Venezuela," he said.

"Colombia is poised to resume its place as our foremost security partner in the hemisphere" following the election of President Abelardo De La Espriella, Trump added.

Advertisement

"If, as expected, Colombia makes progress on aggressive coca eradication and dismantling its narcoterrorist networks over the coming year, I will consider lifting the country's 'failed demonstrably' status."

Last year, Trump placed Colombia on the non-compliance list for lack of progress in curbing cocaine output, a backdrop to frequent public friction between him and former leftist President Gustavo Petro.

Trump threw his support behind De La Espriella, a former lawyer representing individuals tied to right-wing paramilitaries, who assumed office in August, vowing a rigorous security sweep.

Both nations continue to be classified by Washington as major drug transit or primary production territories, alongside Afghanistan, the Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, China, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts