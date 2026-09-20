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Home / United States / US renews blanket West Asia travel alert

US renews blanket West Asia travel alert

At least 11 US embassies in the region issue warning on Saturday that travel disruptions are possible

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AP
Washington, Updated At : 09:22 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The US State Department warned that the conflict with Iran “has the potential to escalate rapidly”. Representative image: iStock
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The US State Department renewed a blanket travel alert for Americans in or travelling to the Middle East, warning that the conflict with Iran “has the potential to escalate rapidly”.

Meanwhile, at least 11 US embassies in the region issued a warning on Saturday that travel disruptions are possible. (AP)

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