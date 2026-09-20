US renews blanket West Asia travel alert
At least 11 US embassies in the region issue warning on Saturday that travel disruptions are possible
The US State Department warned that the conflict with Iran “has the potential to escalate rapidly”. Representative image: iStock
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The US State Department renewed a blanket travel alert for Americans in or travelling to the Middle East, warning that the conflict with Iran “has the potential to escalate rapidly”.
Meanwhile, at least 11 US embassies in the region issued a warning on Saturday that travel disruptions are possible. (AP)
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