US sanctions alleged "Iranian-affiliated" network accused of "targeting" American firms

Washington DC [US], May 31 (ANI): The United States announced new sanctions against an Iranian-affiliated procurement network accused of impersonating American companies and fraudulently acquiring sensitive US technology for Iran's defence sector.

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In a post on X on Saturday (local time), the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs shared the press statement released by the US State Department.

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Sanctioning Iranian-Affiliated Fraud Network Targeting American Companieshttps://t.co/QE2MlzKbxA — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) May 30, 2026

According to the shared press statement, the sanctions target individuals and entities allegedly working on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) to obtain restricted goods from American firms through "fraudulent" means.

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The US State Department stated, "Today, the United States is dismantling a sophisticated Iranian network that impersonated and defrauded American businesses to obtain sensitive technology for the Iranian regime's military." It added that the measures are part of the broader "Economic Fury" campaign aimed at increasing pressure on Iran.

US authorities identified Iran-based Ali Majd Sepehr as the leader of the network. According to the statement, Sepehr and his associates allegedly "defrauded dozens of American technology companies of millions of dollars by posing as legitimate US businesses."

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The network, according to the press statement, is accused of attempting to acquire advanced equipment, including "spectrum analyzers and security detection devices", for Iran's defence sector. Officials said the operation relied on "fake websites" designed to mimic legitimate American companies, using "intermediaries in Dubai to receive shipments, and then smuggling the technology into Iran in violation of US sanctions".

Highlighting the significance of the action, the State Department said, "Today's action highlights the U.S. government's efforts to protect the security of the U.S. people, businesses, and proprietary technologies." It further emphasised that "the United States will continue to impose maximum pressure against the Iranian regime to severely constrict its ability to advance its destabilizing activities."

In the press statement, a related announcement by the Rewards for Justice program was also mentioned, where the program is "offering a reward of up to USD 15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its various branches."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump indicated that the peace deal with Iran is on the cards. He underlined that while military action remains a viable option if talks fail, Trump told Fox News that any agreement must include a guarantee against nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, "We are making a great deal; otherwise we'll just go back and finish it off militarily. We're close to a very good deal, and if we can make it good, otherwise we just start up with the Department of War."

On Iran, he reiterated his stance of defeating the country's military and added, "We've essentially defeated their military. I would rather get a deal because we can open the strait immediately upon signing. The one guarantee that I have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that."

Trump called it a tough negotiation as the peace talks progressed and told Fox News, "We're getting what we want slowly. Very tough negotiators. It takes a long time. I'm in no hurry... If you're going to be in a hurry, you're not going to make a good deal."

In his remarks, he reiterated that if the negotiations do not progress, the US would not shy from other options. (ANI)

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