US says it killed four "narco-terrorists" in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Washington, DC [US], October 5 (ANI): Four individuals were reported killed after the United States military carried out an operation targeting a vessel allegedly engaged in narcotics smuggling within the Caribbean Sea on Sunday, marking a continuation of ongoing military actions directed by the administration against regional trafficking.

According to a statement issued by the United States Southern Command on X, officials "executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean." The military attributed the action to what it termed "confirmed intelligence" linking the boat to illicit drug activities, while referring to the deceased individuals as "narco-terrorists". Specific details regarding the underlying intelligence were not disclosed.

Advertisement

Sunday's operation follows a series of maritime strikes conducted by the US military in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean. Official figures indicate that cumulative operations since September 2025 have resulted in at least 235 fatalities across 70 separate engagements targeting individuals the administration designates as "narcoterrorists".

Advertisement

In parallel with maritime operations, diplomatic efforts are underway to expand counter-narcotics across land across multiple Latin American partner nations.

During a visit to Panama in August, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that Colombia, Guatemala, and Honduras had consented to allow the US to conduct joint military operations against criminal networks on their territories, though Guatemala subsequently disputed the claim.

Advertisement

Similar joint missions between Ecuadorian and US forces were launched in March.

President Donald Trump has maintained that the United States is currently engaged in an "armed conflict" with regional drug cartels, justifying the military escalation as essential for curbing the influx of narcotics into the country and reducing fatal overdoses among Americans.

However, the administration has provided limited documentation to substantiate specific allegations regarding those targeted in the operations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)