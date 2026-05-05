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Home / United States / US Secret Service confirms shooting near White House, armed man shot

US Secret Service confirms shooting near White House, armed man shot

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ANI
Updated At : 05:55 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], May 5 (ANI): The US Secret Service on Monday (local time) said it shot an armed individual involved in a shooting incident near White House, warning the public to avoid the area as emergency crew worked the scene.

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In a post on X, the agency's Office of Communications stated, "US Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, DC. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding."

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According to Fox News, US Secret Service officers shot an armed individual after a confrontation unfolded near 15th Street and Independence Avenue, just over half a mile from the White House and close to the Washington Monument.

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Citing a federal source, Fox News reported that Secret Service Uniformed Division officers engaged the suspect after the individual pulled a gun.

At a press conference, Deputy Director Matt Quinn said a juvenile bystander was injured during the incident. "My understanding is they observed a print," Quinn said. "These are trained surveillance detection personnel out there looking every day to look for just that... and they observed a visual print of a firearm."

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He added, "Upon making contact, that individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm and fired in the direction of our agents and officers. They returned fire and engaged."

Quinn confirmed the child who was struck "did not sustain any life-threatening injuries" and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

He also noted that Vice President JD Vance's motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting but said the two events were not connected.

When asked whether the suspect may have been targeting President Donald Trump, Quinn declined to speculate. "I can't say_I'm not going to guess on that," he said. "I can tell you that every time we're patrolling this area. In every site, we do 24/7, hardcore, whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don't know. But we will find out."

Fox News further reported that the suspect was believed to be alive and transported to a hospital. Authorities said the situation was quickly contained, with no immediate indication of a broader threat.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident and that the area has been secured, while urging the public to avoid the vicinity due to expected road closures. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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