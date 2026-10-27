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Home / United States / US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to host G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to host G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta

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ANI
Updated At : 02:22 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 27 (ANI): United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, from October 30 to 31 to host the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the US Department of State said in an official statement.

During the two-day summit, Secretary Rubio will convene foreign ministers representing the world’s leading economies to advance practical cooperation on key shared economic and security challenges, the State Department noted.

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The United States Department of State said that throughout the ministerial, Washington will work closely with G20 partners to address pressing geopolitical crises that continue to trigger global economic shocks.

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According to the official release, the discussions will focus heavily on mitigating disruptions to supply chains, addressing threats to freedom of navigation, and ensuring energy and food security.

Underscoring that global security and economic prosperity are "inextricably linked," the State Department stated that these high-level deliberations will set the stage for President Donald Trump’s upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit and help shape the broader economic agenda to be taken up by world leaders.

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“Throughout the ministerial, the United States will work with G20 partners to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains.  Global security and economic prosperity are inextricably linked, and these discussions will set the stage for President Trump’s G20 Leaders’ Summit and the broader economic agenda that leaders will tackle,” the statement reads.

The G20 is an international forum of both developing and developed countries which seeks to find solutions to global economic and financial issues. The G20 members include the world's major economies, representing 85 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, over 75 per cent of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The G20 comprises 19 countries including: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, the US and two regional bodies, namely the European Union and the African Union. The G20 does not have a permanent secretariat or staff. Instead, the G20 Presidency rotates annually among the members. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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