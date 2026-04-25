US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calls Iran conflict "a gift to the world"

Washington, DC [US], April 25 (ANI): US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has characterised the ongoing conflict in Iran as "a gift to the world", asserting that the American blockade of Iranian maritime traffic will persist "as long as it takes."

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Addressing journalists at the Pentagon on Friday, Hegseth stated that the naval restrictions are essential to fulfilling what he described as a "bold and dangerous" mission aimed at neutralising Iran's perceived threat to international stability. While American officials maintained that the blockade has successfully intercepted 34 vessels, maritime monitoring data indicates that Tehran continues to circumvent these measures to export sanctioned oil.

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According to Lloyd's List Intelligence, "a steady flow of shadow fleet traffic" has been observed moving through the Persian Gulf. This includes 11 tankers carrying Iranian cargo that reportedly departed from the Gulf of Oman, outside the strait, since April 13.

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In response to the American stance, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV quoted Defence Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, who warned that "a significant portion of our missile capability has not been used." The General further claimed that the "Armed Forces had full control over the skies of the occupied territories" until the moments leading up to the ceasefire.

Talaei-Nik also highlighted domestic resilience, describing the continued public support following the cessation of hostilities as a "social miracle." He noted that "over 30 million people registered in the 'Sacrifice' campaign", calling it "an unparalleled example of popular mobilisation in the world."

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Directly challenging the American strategy, the spokesperson alleged that "the enemy" intended to instigate internal chaos. However, he maintained that the vigilance of the public and the coordination of security agencies have kept the nation in a "secure, stable, and cohesive condition."

The Brigadier General further asserted that the "Strait of Hormuz is under Iran's wise and powerful management" and has evolved into a "control lever for realising the demands of the Iranian nation." He added that Western forces in the Sea of Oman have "repeatedly retreated in the face of the decisive response of the Armed Forces."

This defiant message from the Iranian military emerges even as a new assessment by the US-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), revealed a rift within the Iranian leadership. The ISW report stated that Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi and his "inner circle" have "repeatedly blocked attempts" by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other "pragmatist" officials to push the Iranian regime towards a "more flexible negotiating position."

Despite this internal friction, the United States has confirmed that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday to participate in a "new round of talks" with Iranian officials. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Friday, "I can confirm Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks... with representatives from the Iranian delegation."

Leavitt indicated that the initiative for the meeting came from Tehran, stating, "The Iranians reached out, as the US president called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation." While top aides report back to US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, notable absences in this second round include Vance himself and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the leader of the Iranian negotiating team in the first round.

The diplomatic movement follows an announcement by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regarding a "timely tour" to Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow to "closely coordinate with our partners." Although US representatives are expected to be in the same location for a "new round of talks", there has been no official clarification from Araghchi regarding a planned meeting with the American delegation.

Meanwhile, at the Pentagon, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth remarked that President Trump suggested the US "had all the time in the world and we are not anxious for a deal", adding that Tehran has a chance to make a "good deal, a wise deal." (ANI)

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