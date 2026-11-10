US Secy of State Rubio defends Hegseth amid impeachment bid, says "Pete executed a direct order" from President Trump

Paris [France], November 10 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (local time) defended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth amid a Republican-led impeachment effort against him, saying that Hegseth had executed direct orders from President Donald Trump and that the US military operations in Iran, Yemen and Venezuela had been carried out effectively.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Paris, France, Rubio defended the Trump administration's national security operations, arguing that they were necessary to address threats to the United States.

"So, as I said, on all those things, not only did Pete execute on a direct order from the Commander-in-Chief, who under our Constitution is empowered and trusted with the job of keeping Americans safe, but they did it quite effectively on all those fronts," Rubio said.

Defending Hegseth's role in the military operations, Rubio said that the Secretary of War had acted on the direct orders of the US President, who, under the Constitution, was empowered and entrusted with the responsibility of keeping Americans safe.

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"I don't know how anyone could argue that drug dealers trying to import poison into our country is not an imminent threat. It's a real and imminent threat, and it's been addressed," Rubio said.

He also pointed to the longstanding threat posed by Iran to the United States, saying, "We've discussed Iran extensively, and the threat they've posed to the United States--not in the last year, since 1979, a threat that's grown."

Referring to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Rubio said that the operation was, in many cases, a law enforcement operation, as Maduro was a "fugitive from American justice who was captured and brought to justice".

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"And by the way, had the ancillary impact of also opening and paving the path for Venezuela to have a better future," he added.

Rubio's remarks come as Hegseth faces an impeachment resolution introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, containing eight articles accusing the Pentagon chief of violating the US Constitution and the War Powers Act, primarily over the military conflict in Iran without congressional authorisation.

The resolution also raises questions over US military operations in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

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Hegseth on Tuesday (local time) defended the military operations at his first Pentagon press briefing in six months, rejecting the impeachment effort as a political attack and insisting that the operations were lawful.

"What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight; it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment," Hegseth said, referring to Massie.

"As for the articles themselves," he continued, "Iran, the cartels, Maduro, Yemen, every one was a lawful operation ordered by the commander in chief, then ordered by myself, notified to Congress and executed by American warriors who did their jobs."

He further called the impeachment effort a "farce" and a "stunt", adding that he was proud of the military operations and would carry them out again.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump publicly backed Hegseth following his press conference, giving him an "A" PLUS PLUS PLUS for his defence against the impeachment effort.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also criticised Massie, calling him a "disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman" and a "TOTAL LOSER!"

Massie introduced the privileged impeachment resolution in the House of Representatives on Monday, setting the stage for a congressional vote on the eight articles. The resolution primarily centres on Hegseth's role in the US military campaign against Iran and the administration's decision to undertake military operations without congressional authorisation.

Hegseth, however, maintained that the operations were lawful and defended the US military personnel involved, saying that the impeachment effort could give America's adversaries a "propaganda victory". (ANI)

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