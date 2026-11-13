US Senate Banking Committee seeks Lutnick, Jensen’s testimony, questions mount over Nvidia chip export oversight

Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): The US Senate Banking Committee has sought Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's testimony over concerns surrounding the Commerce Department's oversight of Nvidia's advanced semiconductor exports.

The move comes as questions mount over the handling of a probe into the company's Singapore-based customer Megaspeed International and its alleged links to China, raising concerns over the protection of sensitive American technology.

US Senator Tim Scott, in a post on X, said recent reports had raised serious national security concerns and called for both Lutnick and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to appear before the committee.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive U.S. technology. I am requesting that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee. The American people deserve answers,” Scott said.

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Scott has requested Huang's voluntary appearance before the committee on December 3, 2026, for a public hearing examining reports concerning Nvidia's semiconductor exports and potential national security implications.

In his letter to Huang, Scott cited the committee's jurisdiction over export controls under the Standing Rules of the Senate and the Export Control Reform Act of 2018. He said the committee had the authority to investigate matters within its jurisdiction and obtain testimony and documents.

The senator also warned that the committee could resort to compulsory measures if Huang declined to appear voluntarily.

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"Should you fail to appear before the Committee on a voluntary basis, the Committee is prepared to use all tools at our disposal, including subpoenas, to conduct this legitimate and necessary oversight," Scott wrote.

According to CBS News, Lutnick has come under scrutiny over his professional and personal connections with Chinese companies and his close relationship with Huang, raising questions about whether these associations influenced the Commerce Department's oversight of Nvidia's advanced AI chip exports.

The controversy centres partly on Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based company that emerged as one of Nvidia's major customers for artificial intelligence chips. Its executive Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, is suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence.

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CBS News reported that the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security launched an investigation in 2024 into whether Nvidia chips sold to Megaspeed were being redirected to China in violation of US export restrictions. However, according to The New York Times, the investigation was subsequently transferred to the Department of Justice. The DOJ has declined to comment on the matter.

The US Commerce Department maintains an Entity List of foreign companies and individuals considered potential national security or foreign policy threats. Their inclusion restricts access to American technology and products. CBS News reported that the department has not added a company to the list since October 2025.

The issue has also exposed differences within the Trump administration, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted Lutnick last week over the Commerce Department's failure to place Megaspeed on the Entity List. Axios separately reported that the discussion took place at the White House Situation Room.

Meanwhile, Chris McGuire, an expert on China and emerging technologies at the Council on Foreign Relations, criticised the department's handling of the matter.

"The real scandal here is the lack of enforcement of export controls," McGuire said, adding that the department had known about the concerns surrounding Megaspeed for nearly a year but had taken no action.

According to CBS News, Lutnick's previous business interests in China have also drawn scrutiny. Before joining the Trump administration, he headed Cantor Fitzgerald, which held approximately USD 1.2 billion in Nvidia stock at the time of his nomination.

Questions about his connections with Chinese companies had also emerged during his Senate confirmation proceedings last year, when lawmakers sought assurances that he would safeguard sensitive American technology against potential threats from Beijing.

Lutnick had pledged to remain vigilant against China, saying, "I take a very jaundiced view of China. I think they only care about themselves and seek harm to us, and so we need to protect ourselves."

The scrutiny comes amid growing concerns over Megaspeed's access to advanced American semiconductors. According to CNN, the company has purchased more than USD 4 billion worth of Nvidia chips and has been suspected of routing advanced processors to Chinese entities in circumvention of US export restrictions. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, describing itself as a "compliant and legal company."

Meanwhile, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO on Thursday following reports concerning his alleged personal relationships, including one with Alice Huang. The company has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. (ANI)

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