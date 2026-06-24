Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): The US Senate on Tuesday (local time) approved a resolution directing US President Donald Trump to remove American military forces from the conflict with Iran, marking a rare bipartisan rebuke of the administration's military authority and signalling concerns in Congress over potential escalation in the region.

Advertisement

According to CNN, the resolution was adopted by a vote of 50-48, with Republican Senators Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy joining Democrats in support of the measure.

Advertisement

Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against the resolution.

Advertisement

The absence of Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Dave McCormick, who had previously opposed advancing similar war powers measures, contributed to its passage, CNN reported.

The vote comes amid continued efforts by Democrats in both chambers of Congress to limit the president's authority to engage in military action against Iran without congressional approval. CNN reported that support for such efforts has gradually expanded among some Republicans in recent weeks.

Advertisement

The measure had earlier passed the US House of Representatives by a vote of 215-208, with four Republicans voting alongside Democrats.

Following that vote, Trump criticised the lawmakers on Truth Social, describing them as "GRANDSTANDERS" and calling their actions "unpatriotic".

Despite its passage in both chambers, the resolution is a concurrent resolution and therefore does not require the president's signature. It also does not carry the force of law.

Reacting to the Senate vote, a White House official dismissed the significance of the measure.

"Concurrent resolutions do not go to the president and have no force of law," the official said, according to CNN.

The official also argued that the resolution was largely symbolic and attributed its passage to the absence of several Republican senators.

The resolution directs the president to remove US armed forces from hostilities against Iran. However, the White House maintained that such a requirement was unnecessary because "there are no hostilities from which to remove US forces, as hostilities terminated with the ceasefire on April 7th", as reported by CNN.

CNN reported that a Democratic aide involved in advancing the measure disputed that interpretation, arguing that the resolution would be binding and that any disagreement over its effect would likely become a legal matter.

The Senate has now voted ten times on Iran-related war powers measures since the beginning of the year, CNN reported.

An earlier Senate-backed proposal advanced last month but has yet to receive a final vote as Democratic lawmakers seek to secure sufficient support for passage.

Some Democratic senators have continued to push for congressional oversight of any future military action involving Iran, even as diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran continue, as reported by CNN.

The resolution reflects ongoing debate in Washington over the balance of war powers between Congress and the president, particularly regarding US military involvement in the Middle East. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)