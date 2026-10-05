US Senator warns China’s pressure on Taiwan could threaten global travel

Washington, DC [US], October 4 (ANI): US Senator Tammy Duckworth has warned that China’s efforts to pressure countries into restricting Taiwan’s international travel could set a dangerous precedent for global aviation, trade and international movement.

According to a report published by Taipei Times, Duckworth raised the issue during a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee nominations hearing, where she questioned Marc Dillard, the nominee for US ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros, over Beijing’s efforts to isolate Taiwan.

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Duckworth said Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles had in April withdrawn permission for Taiwanese President William Lai’s aircraft to use airspace under their control. The move delayed Lai’s journey to Taiwan’s diplomatic ally Eswatini and, according to the senator, was carried out at China’s behest.

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The Taipei Times reported that Madagascar and Mauritius later interfered with arrangements for Lai’s return journey as well. Duckworth argued that such restrictions were inconsistent with international aviation rules and said Taiwanese officials had repeatedly raised the matter during her recent visit to Taiwan.

“These reckless actions could endanger everyone who travels internationally,” Duckworth said, warning that China’s pressure could eventually extend beyond Taiwanese presidential aircraft to planes carrying civilians or critical supplies.

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Dillard, who is currently deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in South Africa, acknowledged that the episode reflected what he described as Beijing’s broader intimidation tactics. However, he characterised the immediate impact on Lai’s flight as limited.

As reported by Taipei Times, Dillard said that Madagascar’s withdrawal of clearance undermined the country’s ability to make sovereign foreign-policy decisions. He added that, if confirmed as ambassador, he would engage Madagascar’s government on the risks associated with deepening ties with China and highlight the benefits of maintaining the US as a trusted partner.

Duckworth challenged the description of the disruption as “limited”, noting that Lai had been forced to alter his flight path.

The Taipei Times report quoted Duckworth as warning that the issue went beyond a single presidential journey. She said the international community must ensure countries continue to respect established aviation arrangements, cautioning that similar pressure could eventually affect territorial waters and international trade.

In a statement issued Thursday, Duckworth’s office said the episode demonstrated the urgent need for continued US support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese pressure. (ANI)

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