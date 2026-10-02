US senators urge Trump to expedite defence deliveries to Taiwan

Washington, DC [US], October 2 (ANI): Twenty-one Democratic US senators have urged President Donald Trump to immediately expedite the delivery of defence assistance already approved for Taiwan, citing concerns over China's military and economic pressure in the Indo-Pacific, Taipei Times reported.

The joint statement, issued following Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, called for the prompt delivery of defence support that has already been authorised by the US Congress. According to Taipei Times, the commitments include USD 1.3 billion in congressional funds, previously approved weapons sales and a USD 14 billion package of new arms sales that was approved nine months ago.

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The senators said US support for Taiwan's self-defence was essential to preventing a potential cross-Strait conflict that could have wider regional and global economic consequences, Taipei Times reported.

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They also called for stronger coordination with US allies in the Indo-Pacific to counter what they described as China's economic and military coercion. The statement also criticised China's activities in the South China Sea and what it termed increasing military aggression in the East China Sea.

The statement was led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. It was also signed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Whip Dick Durbin and Senator Jack Reed, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Taipei Times reported.

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The senators also raised concerns over China's human rights record, saying that repression was worsening within China and extending beyond its borders. They specifically referred to China's Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, alleging that it institutionalises forced assimilation of Tibetans and Uyghurs.

The lawmakers also highlighted the continued detention of individuals in China, including Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, Taipei Times reported.

They criticised Trump's recent engagement with Xi, arguing that Washington should have raised issues including alleged Chinese military pressure on US allies. The senators said US policy toward China should focus on long-term investment, coordination with allies and defence of democratic values. (ANI)

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