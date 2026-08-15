US: Shooting at Virginia State University leaves five injured; police investigation underway

Virginia [US], August 15 (ANI): At least five people were injured by gunshot wounds, with one of them in critical condition, after a shooting took place at a university campus in the US state of Virginia. According to the Virginia State University Police Department, the shooting occured in the area of Quad Annexes.

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In a social media post on X, Virginia State University said, "The lockdown at Virginia State University has been lifted. A significant law enforcement presence remains on campus as the investigation into this morning's shooting continues"

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"Officers responded to the 33000 block of Boisseau Street at approximately 1:28 AM and discovered five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds outside VSU residence halls," it said.

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"All five were transported to area hospitals. One individual is currently in critical condition. The remaining four sustained non-life-threatening injuries", it added.

As per the University, Chesterfield County Police are leading the investigation, with assistance from VSU Police, ATF, and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

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It urged people with information to contact the police.

This is a developing story. (ANI)

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