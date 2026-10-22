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Home / United States / US State Dept clarifies evacuations of non-emergency govt employees, family applies in "Saudi Arabia only"

US State Dept clarifies evacuations of non-emergency govt employees, family applies in "Saudi Arabia only"

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ANI
Updated At : 01:52 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 22 (ANI): The US Department of State refuted media reports claiming a broader drawdown across the Persian Gulf, clarifying that the ordered departure for non-emergency personnel and family members applies strictly to US diplomatic posts in Saudi Arabia.

Addressing reportage alleging that the US is preparing to issue departure orders across multiple Gulf embassies, Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott explicitly refuted the scope of the reported measures.

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"This is inaccurate. The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only," he wrote in a post on X.

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Highlighting the specific security drivers behind the decision, Pigott pointed to escalating aggression by Iranian-backed Houthi forces targeting civilian infrastructure within the Kingdom.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," he added.

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Reaffirming the administration's commitment to diplomatic personnel safety, Pigott concluded,"The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them."

This comes as at least one person has died, and eight others have been injured in an attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday evening, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced.

According to an official statement released by GACA, the eight injured, with severity ranging from minor to critical, have been taken to the hospital for medical care.

In a statement posted on X, GACA said, "The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announces that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was targeted by an attack on the evening of Wednesday, October 21, 2026, corresponding to 10 Jumada Al-Awwal 1448 AH."

"The attack resulted in the fatality of a resident, may Allah bestow His mercy upon him, and injuries to (8) others, ranging from minor to critical. All injured individuals were immediately transported to hospital to receive the necessary medical care. The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed. Further updates will be provided," it added.

This comes amid ongoing tensions in the region in light of the recent attacks on airport facilities.

October 10, 13 people, including an Indian national, were killed and hundreds were injured in a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport. Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had earlier reported 12 fatalities and 309 injuries from the incident in a statement issued on October 11. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh subsequently confirmed the death of an Indian national who had been injured in the attack.

There were a series of attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, which GACA said had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries. Airport operations were temporarily suspended as authorities assessed the damage and carried out safety inspections in coordination with relevant agencies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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