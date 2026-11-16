US State Secretary Marco Rubio blames Iran’s “expansionist mentality” for conflicts across Middle East

Washington, DC [US], November 16 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Tehran's administration of serving as the common factor driving major conflicts throughout the Middle East, characterising its regional ambitions as an 'extraordinary historic danger' that demands urgent attention.

Addressing the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington, Rubio highlighted the activities of Yemen's Houthis, Iraqi Shia militias, loyalist forces backing former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Lebanon's Hezbollah as key manifestations of Iran's regional influence.

'Every problem in the Middle East, every major problem in the Middle East – the Houthis attacking Saudi Arabia, the Shia militias that destabilise Iraq, the fighting elements that supported Assad and the destruction of Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon – everywhere you turn, there is one common denominator, the Shia clerics of Iran and their expansionist mentality', Rubio stated.

He framed this Iranian posture as a critical threat, adding, 'This is an extraordinary historic danger and one that cannot be ignored.'

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Rubio's comments come against the backdrop of a widening confrontation involving Washington, Israel and Tehran, which began on February 28 following US-Israeli strikes targeting Iranian positions. The resulting conflict has since broadened across the region, impacting military facilities, maritime shipping lanes and energy infrastructure.

Diplomatic and security tensions remained elevated on Sunday after Bahrain reported that its air defence systems had successfully intercepted multiple aerial attacks originating from Iran, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) subsequently issued claims regarding its ongoing military operations.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf declared that Tehran rejects any extended stalemate of 'neither war nor peace' with the United States. Speaking before lawmakers on Sunday, he affirmed that Iran remains open to negotiations, provided Washington fulfils seven conditions established by Tehran.

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'We do not care whether the US chooses the path of negotiations or war. If it accepts our seven reasonable conditions, the door to an agreement will be open', Qalibaf remarked.

He further cautioned Washington against further miscalculations, emphasising that Iran's armed forces will dictate the territorial limits of any future conflict.

These divergent declarations underscore the firm stances adopted by both capitals, as persistent military tensions run parallel to ongoing discussions regarding the possibility of negotiations. (ANI)

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