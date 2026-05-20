US State Secretary Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23 to 26

Washington DC [US], May 20 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India from May 23-26, during which he will travel to Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, according to an official release from the US Department of State.

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The White House release stated that Rubio will discuss energy security, trade and defence cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials. Before he visits India, Rubio will travel to Helsingborg in Sweden on May 22 to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

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the US Secretary of State will discuss the need for increased defence investment and greater burden-sharing within the alliance during the meeting.

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Rubio is also expected to meet his counterparts from the Arctic Seven nations to discuss shared economic and security interests in the Arctic region and the strengthened posture in the High North. The release further stated that Rubio will hold bilateral meetings with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Helsingborg, Sweden, May 22 to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting where he will discuss the need for increased defense investment and greater burden sharing in the Alliance. He will meet his counterparts from the Arctic Seven nations to discuss our shared economic and security interests in the Arctic and our strengthened posture in the High North. He will also have bilateral meetings with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte," the release said.

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The official release from the US Department of State said, "From Sweden, Secretary Rubio will travel to India from May 23-26, where he will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi. The Secretary will discuss energy security, trade, and defense cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials." (ANI)

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