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Home / United States / US State Secy Rubio, Canadian FM align on Cuba, Arctic security

US State Secy Rubio, Canadian FM align on Cuba, Arctic security

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ANI
Updated At : 10:58 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], August 21 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to deliberate on bilateral engagement regarding Haiti, Venezuela, Arctic security, and governance reforms in Cuba, as both nations aim to deepen strategic alignment across mutual regional interests.

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Rubio met Anand on Thursday, according to a readout issued by the US State Department. The dialogue encompassed economic and security matters alongside broader challenges across the Western Hemisphere.

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The interaction underscored ongoing US-Canada collaboration within the Standing Group of Partners in Haiti.

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Haiti featured prominently among the shared priorities reaffirmed by Rubio. Washington and Ottawa maintain joint efforts regarding the Caribbean nation via the multilateral framework cited in the readout.

The two ministers also discussed emergency earthquake assistance to Venezuela.

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Venezuela and Cuba formed key country-specific subjects during the discussions, emphasising the strategic focus on regional affairs.

On Cuba, Rubio stressed what the State Department described as the need for "immediate, significant, and irreversible reforms".

Deliberations additionally touched upon Arctic security, a domain where both the United States and Canada retain vast territorial, defence, and strategic stakes.

Rubio and Anand further discussed joint efforts to end online scam centres.

Addressing illicit online scam networks, integrating transnational cybercrime alongside conventional foreign policy priorities. Both administrations share objectives in neutralising cross-border operations that target international citizens.

The State Department said the meeting was intended to strengthen coordination on shared security, economic and regional priorities.

Joint security operations between Washington and Ottawa are maintained via the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, covering continental aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime domain monitoring. Meanwhile, bilateral trade integration is framed around the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which superseded the North American Free Trade Agreement in 2020. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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