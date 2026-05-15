Washington DC [US], May 15 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sharply criticised Cuba's political and economic system, saying the current model on the island "is broken" and warning that meaningful progress will remain impossible under the present leadership.

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In an interview with NBC on Thursday (local time), Rubio said Cubans have demonstrated success globally but are being held back at home by the country's governing system.

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"So, how do you have a prosperous state where people can succeed? Understand Cubans, you know this, you understand this as well as I do because of where we come from. Cubans are successful everywhere in the world except one place: Cuba," Rubio said.

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He added that the United States wants Cubans to be able to thrive without having to leave the island.

"We don't want Cubans not to have to leave that island in order to be successful. But they can't, because the current model they have is- it's not just a model- it's broken. It doesn't work, and it'll never change as long as the people that are there now are running it," Rubio said.

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Rubio also accused Cuba's leadership of resisting reform, saying, "They are close-minded, unfortunately. I hope I'm wrong. I would love for them to come to their senses and say, 'okay, we recognise this, it really has to change, and it has to change big'."

"But right now they don't seem to be indicating that, they seem to be digging in," he added.

Earlier, on May 1, US President Donald Trump said that the US would 'take over' Cuba immediately. Trump, while speaking at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches Dinner, said that Cuba has problems.

"Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately. Cuba's got problems. We'll finish one first," he said.

On the same day, a statement by the White House stated, "The policies, practices, and actions of the Government of Cuba continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the US. These policies, practices, and actions are also repugnant to the moral and political values of free and democratic societies."

The Cuban government firmly rejected new sanctions levied by Donald Trump, calling them "unilateral coercive measures" intended to impose "collective punishment on the Cuban people".

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that "these measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the United Nations Charter", while further asserting that the US "has no right whatsoever to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries or entities".

The remarks came hours after the White House signalled a further hardening of its policy towards Cuba.

Trump, on the same day, issued an executive order to expand sanctions on the Cuban government.

As per Al Jazeera, the new US sanctions focus on individuals and groups that help the Cuban government's security forces. The measures also target those involved in corruption, serious human rights abuses, or anyone working as an official or supporter of the Cuban government.

Meanwhile, on May 7, speaking at a press conference at the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva revealed that US President Donald Trump has no plans to order a military invasion of Cuba. The clarification followed a high-profile meeting between the two leaders at the White House, where the regional security climate and the ongoing pressures on the island nation were primary points of discussion. (ANI)

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