US states, cities and counties declare August 15 as 'India Day' ahead of 80th Independence Day

Washington, DC [US], August 14 (ANI): State governments, municipal councils, and civic leaders across the US Pacific Northwest have issued a series of official proclamations and greetings designating August 15, 2026 as "India Day" to commemorate India's landmark 80th Independence Day.

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In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Seattle shared a celebratory video showcasing the formal proclamations and letters received from executive leadership across Washington State, Nebraska, and neighbouring regional jurisdictions.

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Governors Bob Ferguson of Washington and Jim Pillen of Nebraska issued state-level executive proclamations formally declaring August 15th as "India Day" across their respective states.

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Municipal and county leaders across the region also joined the recognition efforts. Official city declarations honouring the milestone were signed by Mayors Katie B Wilson of Seattle, Mo Malakoutian of Bellevue, Dana Ralph of Kent, and Mohamed Egal of SeaTac.

Further demonstrating broad local alignment, the Metropolitan King County Council passed a regional proclamation endorsing the occasion.

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At the federal level, US Senator Maria Cantwell extended an official letter of greeting to the consulate, emphasising the national importance and enduring strength of US-India strategic ties.

Throughout the declarations, civic leaders consistently highlighted the vibrant cultural, civic, and economic contributions of the Indian-American diaspora while praising the shared democratic values and mutual respect that unite both nations.

The shared video features diplomats from the Consulate General of India in Seattle accepting the signed proclamations from local representatives, reflecting ongoing diplomatic efforts to expand economic, cultural, and community ties between India and the American Northwest.

Earlier, Indian embassies, high commissions, and consulates across the globe are marking the occasion through official state proclamations, civic receptions, vibrant cultural performances, and community outreach initiatives, ahead of India's landmark 80th Independence Day.

From executive declarations in major American cities to grand music collaborations in Berlin and diplomatic commentary in Hanoi, Indian missions are highlighting the nation's democratic values and global partnerships.

In the United States, the Consulate General of India in Seattle announced a series of official proclamations issued across Washington State and Nebraska designating August 15 as India Day.

Further east, the Consulate General of India in Chicago hosted an Independence Day reception at the historic Chicago Cultural Centre, bringing together over 300 guests including diplomatic corps members, elected officials, and academics.

Subsequently, the Consulate General of India in New York joined local leadership, including County Executive James J. Tedesco III and Commissioner Vice Chairwoman Tracy Zur, for a community-wide celebration featuring youth artistic performances.

India attained its freedom from British rule on 15th August, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians.

Following tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)

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