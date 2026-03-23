Florida [US], March 23 (ANI): In a devastating attack by the US, Iran's Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant, which used to produce gas turbine engines for attack drones and aircraft components, has been destroyed, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

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US Central Command shared a photograph of the destroyed plant, which was taken on March 6, showing the intensity of the damage caused by the attack.

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In a post on X, US Central Command wrote, "The Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant produced gas turbine engines for attack drones and aircraft components used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The photo dated on March 6, 2026, shows the plant before U.S. airstrikes, and the second photo shows the plant three days later, after a devastating attack from U.S. forces."

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The US-Israel and Iran conflict that started with the assassination of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has entered its fourth week.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron on Monday held talks with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

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Macron reaffirmed to him France's solidarity and commitment to contributing to the strengthening of Saudi Arabia's air defences.

In a post on X, he said, "I have just held a conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I reaffirmed to him France's solidarity and our commitment to contributing to the strengthening of Saudi Arabia's air defences, at a time when the Kingdom is subjected to repeated and unacceptable attacks by Iranian missiles and drones."

Macron stressed the need for Iran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"In the face of the risk of escalation spiralling out of control, it has become more necessary than ever for all warring parties to agree to a temporary halt to attacks on energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, and for Iran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Macron called for responsibility and restraint.

"The current phase calls for responsibility and restraint, in order to create the conditions for resuming dialogue, which alone can guarantee peace and security for all. At this critical juncture, the G7 and the Gulf Cooperation Council should strengthen their coordination. France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are working together in this direction." (ANI)

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