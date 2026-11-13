US: Suspect in DC shooting identified as Dr Matt Lambert; one killed, four injured in Logan Circle attack

Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): The suspect in the shooting at a gym in Washington, DC's Logan Circle neighbourhood, which left one person dead and four others injured, has been identified as Dr Matt Lambert, according to two federal law enforcement officials, as reported by NBC News.

The suspect, who is also dead, apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hour-long barricade situation inside an apartment, CNN reported, citing the police.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers had been communicating with the suspect before they heard a gunshot inside the apartment and subsequently forced entry, where they found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

Interim MPD Chief Jeff Carroll said the suspect had also fired at officers during the standoff, including through the apartment door on at least two occasions.

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"He did fire through the door at officers at least on two occasions," Carroll said, according to CNN.

Recounting the final moments of the standoff, Carroll said, "Just moments ago, while communicating with that individual, officers heard a gunshot. As a response to that, officers forced entry into the apartment. When they did that, they located the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound."

Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from a "conflict" related to an apartment building, although authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances behind the dispute.

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The shooting took place on Thursday morning (local time) at the VIDA Fitness gym on 15th Street NW. According to CNN, the suspect first opened fire inside the gym before leaving the premises and continuing to shoot outside, including into a parking garage.

Police confirmed that one person was found dead at the gym, while four others who sustained gunshot wounds were transported to local hospitals. One of the injured victims was in critical condition, while the injuries sustained by the remaining three appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

"We have located a total of four individuals that were shot here on the scene and transported, and one individual who was deceased here on the scene," Carroll said, according to CNN.

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"There is one person that was shot and deceased inside a gym," he added.

The incident prompted a significant law enforcement response, with the US Park Service, FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and US Marshals Service assisting the Metropolitan Police Department.

In subsequent updates on X, DC Police announced that the barricade situation had concluded and the scene was safe, while cautioning that significant traffic restrictions remained in place.

"Update: The barricade has concluded. The scene is safe. Significant traffic closures remain in place. MPD is still asking the public to avoid the area," the police said in a post on X.

Police also announced the establishment of a reunification centre for residents affected by the incident at the Stead Park Recreation Center, located at 1625 P St NW.

"Reunification Center is located at the Stead Park Recreation Center (1625 P St NW). Impacted residents from this incident should check-in at the Center," MPD said in another post on X.

Meanwhile, VIDA Fitness temporarily shut its Logan Circle facility and announced that it would remain closed until further notice.

Authorities had also cleared the building where the shooting occurred, along with a nearby apartment building, CNN reported.

The investigation into the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the suspect's reported apartment-related conflict remain ongoing. (ANI)

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