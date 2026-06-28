Washington DC [US], June 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said America struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites in tit-for-tat action for violating the ceasefire.

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Trump threatened to wipe Iran out of existence if the violations continued.

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In a post on Truth Social, he said, "United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist! President DJT."

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Earlier in the day, Fars News Agency reported that people on the beaches and coastal areas of the Taharouyeh region in Sirik heard the sound of several explosions. Elderly residents in Qeshm too heard the sound of several explosions in this area.

The exact location and source of these explosions are still unknown, it stated.

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Netanyahu said: "There are protests in Iran, and I believe the regime will eventually fall." The answer is: Surely, it is you who embody falsehood, and falsehood is bound to perish. pic.twitter.com/piailCurMk — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) June 27, 2026

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, on Saturday (local time).

After yesterday's US strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. (local time). The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil, a statement by CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping. U.S. military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready, the statement added. (ANI)

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