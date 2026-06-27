US teams are in Venezuela to assist search and rescue efforts: State Dept Spox

Washington DC [US], June 27 (ANI): US Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Piggott on Friday (local time) said that the US is on the ground in Venezuela to help with search and rescue efforts and to deliver humanitarian and medical supplies.

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SOUTHCOM's Major General Kevin J Jarrard and Charge d'Affaires John M Barrett met with President Delcy Rodriguez and other senior leaders to coordinate relief efforts in Venezuela.

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The US Embassy in Caracas announced, "The first air shipment of equipment has arrived to support the two specialized U.S. search and rescue teams, which are arriving in Venezuela to join ground operations as soon as possible. With nearly 80 experts per team--firefighters, doctors, structural engineers--12 canines trained for detection in rubble, these groups bring advanced capabilities to locate survivors and assist in complex emergencies. Their personnel and specialized equipment are being positioned to head to the hardest-hit areas and begin operations when conditions allow."

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Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo held a telephonic conversation with the Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and expressed condolences for the victims of the earthquakes.

In a post on X, she said, "Today I had a phone call with the interim president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, to whom I expressed condolences for the victims of the earthquakes and reaffirmed our support for the Venezuelan people. Mexico is already deploying humanitarian aid in the affected areas; we are attentive to additional needs. In difficult times, our nation stands in solidarity with brother countries."

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The UN said in a post on X, "An estimated 3.9 million children live in areas affected by the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday. UNICEF is on the ground, supporting national efforts to meet the needs of the most vulnerable children and their families."

https://x.com/UN/status/2070628923050713520?s=20

A new earthquake was detected off the northern coast of Venezuela, registering as magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale on Friday, Al Jazeera reported.

The tremor comes days after a pair of powerful earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday evening, killing at least 920 people and leaving parts of the capital of Caracas devastated. (ANI)

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