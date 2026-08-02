US to intensify push for Russia-Ukraine peace talks, 'bring red lines closer': Rubio

Washington [US], August 2 (ANI): The United States will intensify diplomatic initiatives in the coming weeks aimed at reviving peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, while conceding that Moscow and Kyiv remain significantly divided on core issues obstructing a negotiated settlement.

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Speaking to Fox News, Rubio announced that Washington intends to make a fresh attempt to bring both nations back to the negotiating table in an effort to end the ongoing conflict.

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"You're going to see some efforts over the next few weeks to see if we can't restart talks between the two sides and bring this war to an end," Rubio said.

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However, he warned that achieving substantive progress remains contingent on narrowing the divide between the respective positions of Moscow and Kyiv.

"Until we can get those red lines a little closer together, we're not going to get the desired result," Rubio added.

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Rubio's statements precede an anticipated first visit to Kyiv by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner since taking on prominent roles in Washington's mediation process.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted earlier this week, following a private meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, that the envoys are slated to travel to Ukraine during the latter half of August. The visit may coincide with Ukraine's Independence Day celebrations on August 24.

Zelenskyy previously encouraged the US envoys to observe the consequences of the war on the ground, indicating that the visit would assist them in gaining a clearer perspective on the conflict and Ukraine's defence requirements.

Deliberations during the visit are anticipated to focus on framework proposals to resume trilateral discussions among the United States, Russia and Ukraine, including a potential "air ceasefire" intended to stop strikes targeting civilian and energy infrastructure.

This renewed diplomatic push comes as American legislators advance the proposed Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026.

Kyiv has supported stringent economic measures against Moscow, maintaining that heightened sanctions pressure could compel Russia to engage in meaningful negotiations.

Even as Washington formulates this new diplomatic strategy, Rubio's observations highlight that any meaningful progress hinges on whether Moscow and Kyiv can reconcile their entrenched positions following months of stalled dialogue. (ANI)

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