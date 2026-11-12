Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / United States / US Treasury Secy confronts Commerce Secy over reluctance to flag Nvidia chip buyer Megaspeed as security threat

US Treasury Secy confronts Commerce Secy over reluctance to flag Nvidia chip buyer Megaspeed as security threat

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:57 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], November 12 (ANI): US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over the US Commerce Department's reluctance to designate Nvidia customer Megaspeed as a potential national security threat in a meeting at the White House Situation Room last week, according to a CNN report citing two people familiar with the matter.

The confrontation highlights growing differences within the Trump administration over concerns surrounding China's access to advanced Nvidia semiconductors and the possible use of US technology by Chinese-linked entities.

According to CNN, Treasury officials have argued that Megaspeed should be placed on the Commerce Department's Entity List, a designation used to restrict American companies from supplying products to foreign businesses and organisations considered potential national security risks.

US officials have reportedly been concerned that Megaspeed circumvented American laws and channelled advanced Nvidia chips into China. Despite these concerns, the Commerce Department has so far declined to place the Singapore-based company on the list.

Advertisement

During the confrontation last Thursday, Bessent pressed Lutnick on the issue, but the Commerce Secretary did not immediately commit to any specific action, the people familiar with the matter told CNN. Axios first reported the Situation Room confrontation.

The issue has attracted renewed attention following reports concerning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive whom the US intelligence community suspected of being a Chinese spy.

According to CNN, citing people familiar with the matter, senior Trump administration officials, including Lutnick, had been briefed months earlier about the relationship and the intelligence community's suspicions surrounding Alice Huang.

Advertisement

The development has added to concerns within the administration over Megaspeed's business dealings and its access to advanced American semiconductor technology.

Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company, was originally incorporated in 2015 as a Chinese video game developer under the name 7Road International. However, in the three years since Alice Huang became its director and the company changed its name, it has emerged as one of the largest buyers of Nvidia chips in Asia, as reported by CNN.

According to estimates, the company has purchased more than USD 4 billion worth of Nvidia semiconductors, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing, describing itself as a "compliant and legal company".

The US Commerce Department's Entity List is among Washington's significant instruments for restricting American companies from supplying technology and products to foreign entities considered security risks.

However, placing Megaspeed on the list could carry wider diplomatic and economic implications, potentially escalating tensions with China at a time when US President Donald Trump is seeking to manage Washington's trade relationship with Beijing.

The Commerce Department has not added any company to the Entity List in more than a year, as reported by CNN.

The disagreement between Bessent and Lutnick underscores the competing considerations within the Trump administration over restricting China's access to advanced American technology while managing broader trade relations between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts