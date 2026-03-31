US troops deployment in West Asia gives Trump "maximum optionality" in war: White House amid ongoing talks with Iran

Washington DC [US], March 31 (ANI): The White House on Monday (local time) said the deployment of additional US troops in West Asia provides President Donald Trump with "maximum optionality" in the ongoing conflict in the region, despite ongoing negotiations with Tehran to end the conflict.

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Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, when asked about the deployment of additional US Troops in the region, said that they are part of efforts to maintain strategic flexibility as the war rages on in the region, with diplomatic channels working in the background to strike a deal to end it.

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"The president is focused on achieving the objectives of Operation Epic Fury with respect to forces that are on the ground in the Middle East. It's the job of the Pentagon to create maximum optionality for the commander-in-chief," Leavitt said.

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The Press Secretary further stated that while the US President has been asked about potential ground operations, he has declined to rule them out.

"The president has been asked about boots on the ground or alleged ground operations various times. He's obviously declined to rule them out. It's the Pentagon's job to provide maximum optionality to the president; it does not mean he's made a decision, nor would he ever notify the media of such a decision so as not to tip off our enemy," she added.

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This comes after reports that the Pentagon is preparing plans for the possibility of extended ground operations in Iran for several weeks, as per The Washington Post.

According to The Post, citing US officials familiar with the development, the preparations are aimed at supporting a more sustained military phase if Trump decides to intensify the conflict.

The official noted that any ground operation under consideration would likely stop short of a full-scale invasion. Instead, it could involve targeted raids carried out by a combination of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry units, The Post reported.

Meanwhile, the United States Ship (USS) Tripoli, along with around 3,500 Marines and soldiers, entered the US CENTCOM area of responsibility, bringing one of America's largest amphibious assault ships (AAS) into an active combat theatre in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict.

Leavitt further underscored that the president has sent a clear message to the Iranian regime, urging them to reach a deal.

"The president has made it quite clear to the Iranian regime at this moment in time, as evidenced by the statement that you just read, that their best move is to make a deal or else the United States armed forces have capabilities beyond their wildest imagination and the president is not afraid to use them," she said.

When asked about Trump threatening to target Iran's civilian energy infrastructure, including power plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Leavitt emphasised that the administration and US armed forces will always act within the confines of the law.

"This administration and the United States armed forces will always act within the confines of the law. But with respect to achieving the full objectives of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump is going to move forward unabated and he expects the Iranian regime to make a deal with the administration," the Press Secretary added.

Earlier in a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island." (ANI)

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